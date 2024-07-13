City Holding (CHCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on July 31st

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.715 per share by the bank on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

City has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years. City has a payout ratio of 38.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $7.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ CHCO opened at $110.75 on Friday. City has a 1-year low of $86.56 and a 1-year high of $115.89. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.58.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.13. City had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that City will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,499 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $154,696.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,943.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Quinlan, Jr. sold 1,773 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $185,704.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,250 in the last 90 days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CHCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of City from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of City in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of City from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, City has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

