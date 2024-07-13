Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.59

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years. Saul Centers has a payout ratio of 190.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Saul Centers to earn $2.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.
Saul Centers Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $925.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $41.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
