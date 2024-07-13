OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (OFSSH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on July 31st

OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:OFSSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3094 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ OFSSH opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. OFS Capital Co. 4.95% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $22.48.

