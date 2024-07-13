Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Longfor Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LGFRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2785 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Longfor Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:LGFRY opened at C$14.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.83. Longfor Group has a one year low of C$10.30 and a one year high of C$26.94.
About Longfor Group
