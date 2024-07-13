Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (GUG) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GUG stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 12 month low of $12.71 and a 12 month high of $15.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69.

