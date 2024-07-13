Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is a boost from Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE GOF opened at $15.39 on Friday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 5,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $87,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.