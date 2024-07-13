Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance
NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.45 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
