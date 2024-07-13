Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Plans $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

NYSE:GBAB opened at $16.45 on Friday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.23.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

