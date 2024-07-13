Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $538.32 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $538.32 million and approximately $25.49 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,158.31 or 0.05402769 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00044178 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00014153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00013881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00010647 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.08062014 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $16,135,409.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.