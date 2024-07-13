B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their price target on B2Gold from $3.40 to $3.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday.

BTG opened at $3.04 on Friday. B2Gold has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $461.44 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B2Gold stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,113 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

