Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

AGI has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform overweight rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Alamos Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.6 %

AGI stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. Alamos Gold has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $17.67.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.15 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

