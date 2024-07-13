Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Given New $7.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $6.75 to $7.50 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec market weight rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.73.

Shares of NYSE:CDE opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $213.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $213,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,719 shares in the company, valued at $683,894.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coeur Mining news, Director Sebastian Edwards sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,100 shares in the company, valued at $523,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $213,840.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,894.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,864,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,929 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 253.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 872,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 625,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,087,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,920 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,140,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 282,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,840 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

