Kava Trading 4.4% Higher This Week (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 13th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $421.70 million and approximately $11.29 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000667 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00044039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.