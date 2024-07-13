Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $118.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $98.00.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $72.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.51. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $65.13 and a 12-month high of $113.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total value of $30,330.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $343,760,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth about $335,426,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $302,902,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Aptiv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,520,838 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $854,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,372,005 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,774 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

