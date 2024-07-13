OMG Network Hits Market Capitalization of $39.71 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $39.71 million and approximately $8.57 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00044039 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00013907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005858 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

