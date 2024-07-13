Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 13th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $117.36 million and $679,389.43 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001269 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

