Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $54.57.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CRNX
Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.