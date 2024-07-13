Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Stephen F. Betz Sells 3,000 Shares

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $145,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,564.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.08.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

