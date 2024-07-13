Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) CFO Sells $121,150.00 in Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $47.19 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -104.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $174.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VECO. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 39.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the second quarter valued at $600,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 237.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 280.7% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Veeco Instruments by 122.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 63,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 34,921 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

