Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa Sells 1,000 Shares

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Mark Di Pesa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.17, for a total transaction of C$130,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 530 shares in the company, valued at C$68,991.16.

Dollarama Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$129.07 on Friday. Dollarama Inc. has a 12 month low of C$84.19 and a 12 month high of C$131.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$124.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$111.02. The firm has a market cap of C$35.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$136.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$125.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on DOL

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.