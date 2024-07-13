Janney Montgomery Scott Initiates Coverage on Avidbank (OTC:AVBH)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avidbank (OTC:AVBH – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.
Avidbank Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of AVBH opened at $19.50 on Friday. Avidbank has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The firm has a market cap of $152.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.69.
Avidbank Company Profile
