Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $258.53 and last traded at $261.51. Approximately 2,770,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,807,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $265.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.88 and a 200 day moving average of $273.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 23,918 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,978,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $515,133,000 after acquiring an additional 97,910 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

