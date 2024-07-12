Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $262.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $273.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.68 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The firm has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Visa from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.