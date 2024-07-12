Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,569 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,700,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,697,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Embree Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the first quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,759,417.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 2,011 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.92, for a total value of $1,007,350.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,759,417.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.59, for a total transaction of $291,675.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,853,183.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 294,278 shares of company stock worth $146,060,559. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

META opened at $512.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $274.38 and a one year high of $542.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $491.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $464.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.64.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

