Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,782 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.6% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 39,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Embree Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 1,209 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V opened at $262.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.68 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.85. The company has a market capitalization of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

