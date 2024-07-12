Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC Grows Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $3,427,000. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Visa by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,926 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:V opened at $262.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
