DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $94.54 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $94,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after purchasing an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot
Home Depot Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $353.71 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a market capitalization of $350.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Home Depot Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.
Home Depot Profile
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Home Depot
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- 6 Best Index Mutual Funds to Invest In
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.