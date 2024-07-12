Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.
Bank7 Stock Performance
Bank7 stock opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $33.29.
Bank7 Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bank7
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
About Bank7
Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.
