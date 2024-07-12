Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAL. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 8,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,451 shares in the company, valued at $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $45.03 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.36.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

