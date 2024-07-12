Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $49.53 on Friday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.55 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 2.54%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.52%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

