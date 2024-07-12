AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.500-5.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.880. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. AZZ also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.50-5.00 EPS.

AZZ Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.60. AZZ has a 1 year low of $42.55 and a 1 year high of $86.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $93.75.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

