TFB Advisors LLC Purchases 10,046 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TFB Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 261.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,893 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,748,313.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,018,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,239,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock worth $953,023,399. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $69.79 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.40. The firm has a market cap of $561.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

