Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 2.5%

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $25.83. 841,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,374,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.50.
Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on Nano Nuclear Energy from $15.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.
Nano Nuclear Energy Trading Up 3.7 %
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc is an emerging, advanced technology-driven nuclear energy company seeking to become a commercially focused, diversified and vertically integrated company across business lines cutting edge portable microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, nuclear fuel transportation and nuclear industry consulting services.
