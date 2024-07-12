Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) Issues Earnings Results

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 million. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Sono-Tek updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SOTK opened at $4.10 on Friday. Sono-Tek has a fifty-two week low of $3.62 and a fifty-two week high of $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of 51.26 and a beta of -0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.88.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

