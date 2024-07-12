RIA Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 28,756 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.8% of RIA Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $149.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54. The company has a market capitalization of $360.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

