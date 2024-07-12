KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.29), Yahoo Finance reports.

NASDAQ KALV opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $527.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.91. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.44.

In other news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,858 shares in the company, valued at $856,810.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 8,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $95,114.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,810.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KALV has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

