Citigroup (NYSE:C) Releases Earnings Results

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C opened at $65.66 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.66.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

