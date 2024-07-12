JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Price Down 0.4%

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)’s stock price fell 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $205.82 and last traded at $206.79. 1,883,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 9,156,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $207.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $199.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.54.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Elena A. Korablina sold 21,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.91, for a total value of $4,167,374.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,860.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock valued at $46,962,717. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 137,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 22.2% during the second quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 33,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

