GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,332 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in HubSpot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $489.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $590.05 and a 200 day moving average of $602.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.23 and a 12-month high of $693.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $617.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.12 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $586.85, for a total value of $14,671,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,348,929 shares in the company, valued at $791,618,983.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.18, for a total transaction of $5,407,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 526,041 shares of the company's stock, valued at $334,656,763.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,491 shares of company stock worth $28,092,844 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HUBS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $730.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $520.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.15.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

