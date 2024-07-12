Csenge Advisory Group Has $688,000 Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after purchasing an additional 818,568 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,586,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,049,619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 1,162.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,149,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,319 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $236,476.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,763.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 365,154 shares of company stock worth $33,638,976. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Trade Desk Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $98.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.86. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.23 and a 12-month high of $102.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

