Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $580.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $580.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $531.66.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ opened at $473.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $513.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $471.12. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $330.05 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after acquiring an additional 138,224 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares during the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.