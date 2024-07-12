Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Roth Capital dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Roth Capital analyst G. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KRUS. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $55.03 on Friday. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $122.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $617.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -786.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,428,000 after purchasing an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 112,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after acquiring an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

