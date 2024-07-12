Michael Liebowitz Buys 197,398 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 197,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $232,929.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 396,968 shares in the company, valued at $468,422.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman

About Douglas Elliman

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

