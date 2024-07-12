Michael Liebowitz Buys 197,398 Shares of Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Michael Liebowitz purchased 197,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.18 per share, with a total value of $232,929.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 396,968 shares in the company, valued at $468,422.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Douglas Elliman Stock Performance
Shares of Douglas Elliman stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.16.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $200.24 million for the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts predict that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Douglas Elliman
About Douglas Elliman
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Douglas Elliman
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Falling Inflation Sparks Optimism for These 3 Home Builder Stocks
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- This Industrial Stock Signals a Bullish Move for Trend Followers
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- 10-for-1 Stock Split: A Game-Changer for This Bitcoin-Heavy Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.