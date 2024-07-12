AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.50-5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.525-1.625 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.59 billion. AZZ also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.500-5.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on AZZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on AZZ in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on AZZ in a report on Friday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Noble Financial raised shares of AZZ from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AZZ from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AZZ from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get AZZ alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZZ

AZZ Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. AZZ has a 12 month low of $42.55 and a 12 month high of $86.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.16. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $413.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.83%.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.