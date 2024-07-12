GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 28,638 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,638 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NU were worth $790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in NU by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NU opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.05 and a 200 day moving average of $10.95.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NU. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

