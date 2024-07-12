FDx Advisors Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,491 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 390,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Walmart Stock Performance
Shares of Walmart stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.40. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $70.45.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
