Csenge Advisory Group Raises Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Entergy were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth approximately $562,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 35.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 711,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,213,000 after purchasing an additional 430,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETR stock opened at $108.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.56. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $114.28.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Entergy from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,465.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $165,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at $273,260.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

