Csenge Advisory Group Buys 458 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,973,432,000 after acquiring an additional 596,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after buying an additional 1,323,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,895,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,725,079,000 after purchasing an additional 141,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa stock opened at $262.55 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The stock has a market cap of $480.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $272.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Visa from $309.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 target price (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

