EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,164 shares of the energy exploration company's stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group's holdings in EOG Resources were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG stock opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $1,014,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup upped their target price on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.80.

About EOG Resources



EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

