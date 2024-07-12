Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.65 and last traded at $76.54. Approximately 4,172,920 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,454,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.70.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.79.

The firm has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

