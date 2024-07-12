Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 3 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Booking were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Activity at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total value of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,027.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $3,936.41 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,733.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4,040.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,840.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,652.78. The company has a market capitalization of $133.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America increased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,961.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.