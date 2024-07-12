NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Up 0.3%

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.38 and last traded at $72.37. 964,596 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 11,698,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $153.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

